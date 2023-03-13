Popular Marvel Studios Reddit Page Shut Down as The Studio Takes Action For ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Leak

The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios are attempting to track down the person (people), who leaked a 63-page script for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit weeks before the film’s release.

According to Variety, a request filed Friday (March 10) on behalf of Marvel in federal district court in California asked the court to issue a subpoena to compel Reddit to identify the person or group responsible for sharing dialogue from Quantumania to the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit around the week of Jan. 20, 2023.

Marvel requested “all Identifying Information for the user ‘u/MSSmods’” as well as that of “any other user(s) responsible for posting, editing, and/or maintaining the content” that was available on the subreddit (but is no longer) for the period from Jan. 15-Feb. 15. The Marvel subpoena request was filed under the U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

As of now, the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit page has been shut down. It is unknown whether or not Reddit will comply with the studio due to the strict privacy policies they have in place. “Reddit is committed to protecting our users’ privacy. We have rigorous processes in place to assess legal requests and object when appropriate,” a Reddit spokesperson told Variety.

Marvel also filed a DMCA subpoena requesting similar info from Google, after someone allegedly shared the document to Google Docs.

This news comes on the heels of Quantumania‘s disappointing box office numbers as the film, which is currently in theaters, is at $447 million at the global box office, making it one of the lowest-grossing projects in the MCU. Eternals grossed $401 million globally, but at the time was still murky waters for audiences as the film was released during the pandemic in late 2021.

While the film received negative reviews from the majority of critics, the fans have been much more pleased, and we at The DisInsider agree with them and you can check out review below:

