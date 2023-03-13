RUMOR: We’ve Already Met The Villains Of Lucasfilm’s ‘Skeleton Crew’ Series

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR ANYONE WHO ISN’T CAUGHT UP WITH THE LATEST SEASON OF THE MANDALORIAN

The third season of The Mandalorian has only just begun, and while it’s already given Star Wars fans some new memorable moments, it may have actually introduced us to some key characters in another upcoming spin-off too!

Now, in the very first episode you might recall Mando, Grogu, and Greef having a run-in with some pirates on Nevarro. Although Mando and Greef leave all but one (named Vane) alive, he doesn’t go back to warn his crew about the dangers of doing business on the planet. Instead, he has them track down Mando and Grogu just as they are leaving Nevarro in the hopes of killing them.

Mando and Grogu narrowly escape, but not before meeting the crew and their captain, a green blob-esque character by the name of Gorian Shard. His appearance is brief – and almost feels like a gag. However, according to the Star Wars-centric news site Bespin Bulletin, we have yet to see the last Shard.

Sources close to the site not only claim that the character will return, but that he will appear in the upcoming Star Wars spin-off series Skeleton Crew. While the extent of his appearance is unclear, the site also claims that he could be one of the series’ lead antagonists. So once again, he may not the primary, but he is expected to show up and antagonize the heroes of that series too.

As of right now, there’s no indication if Vane might also return, but given the way past season of The Mandalorian have worked, we’re sure he’ll make at least one more appearance this season.

The site alleges that Jude Law’s character in Skeleton Crew is a teacher of sorts, but could not confirm if he was a teacher at the school on Nevarro that Greef and Mando try to protect from the pirates in episode one.

As always, because this news has not been confirmed, we urge you to take this news with a grain of salt.

This marks the first news of any kind about Skeleton Crew since D23 last year, where attendees were treated to a first look at (only) Jude Law. With Lucasfilm’s Star Wars Celebration next month, we anticipate that will change very soon!

Described by some as a story in the vein of Stranger Things set after the events of Return of the Jedi, in the New Republic era, the series will reportedly revolve around a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy trying to find their way home. It is being described as a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s”.

Production is believed to have already taken place this past Summer.

SOURCE: Bespin Bulletin

