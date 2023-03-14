Disney Icon Lindsay Lohan Pregnant With First Child

It’s true! Disney’s former child star is about to become a parent herself.

Early Tuesday morning, Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to share that she and her husband Bader Shammas were expecting their very first child together. She posted the photo of a white onesie with the words “Coming Soon” printed on it.

The 36-year-old reportedly told TMZ that she and her Shammas are “very excited” to be starting a family. “We are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives,” she said.

Lohan was in the news just yesterday, vocally congratulating her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis on her Academy Award win Sunday night.

Just last month, Curtis went on the record saying that she was confident a Freaky Friday sequel with Lohan would happen. With Lohan now becoming a mom herself, perhaps they could do a film where Lohan’s original character also has a kid and three generations swap bodies.

Prior to Freaky Friday, Lohan earned her title as Disney icon by appearing in several hit Disney films including The Parent Trap, Get A Clue, and Herbie: Fully Loaded.

