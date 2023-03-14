The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Disney Icon Lindsay Lohan Pregnant With First Child

Dempsey Pillot March 14, 2023 1 min read

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 05: Lindsay Lohan attends the Channel 10 Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

It’s true! Disney’s former child star is about to become a parent herself.

Early Tuesday morning, Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to share that she and her husband Bader Shammas were expecting their very first child together. She posted the photo of a white onesie with the words “Coming Soon” printed on it.

The 36-year-old reportedly told TMZ that she and her Shammas are “very excited” to be starting a family. “We are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives,” she said.

Lohan was in the news just yesterday, vocally congratulating her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis on her Academy Award win Sunday night.

READ: ‘Haunted Mansion’ and What We Know so Far

Just last month, Curtis went on the record saying that she was confident a Freaky Friday sequel with Lohan would happen. With Lohan now becoming a mom herself, perhaps they could do a film where Lohan’s original character also has a kid and three generations swap bodies.

Prior to Freaky Friday, Lohan earned her title as Disney icon by appearing in several hit Disney films including The Parent Trap, Get A Clue, and Herbie: Fully Loaded.

SOURCE: TMZ

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

4 min read

OPINION: The Academy Still Doesn’t Respect Animation

March 13, 2023 mattcarrasquillo
1 min read

REPORT: Taika Waititi Might Star In His Own ‘Star Wars’ Film

March 7, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Why I’m most excited for ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ remake

March 6, 2023 Richard Schertzer

You may have missed

1 min read

Disney Icon Lindsay Lohan Pregnant With First Child

March 14, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

RUMOR: We’ve Already Met The Villains Of Lucasfilm’s ‘Skeleton Crew’ Series

March 13, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Popular Marvel Studios Reddit Page Shut Down as The Studio Takes Action For ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Leak

March 13, 2023 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

Ariel’s New Song “For The First Time” in ‘The Little Mermaid’ is All About Her First Time on Land

March 13, 2023 Skyler Shuler