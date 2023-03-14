The DisInsider

SEE IT: Magic Kingdom Re-Created Using Nothing But LEGOs

Dempsey Pillot March 14, 2023

If you’ve never been to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, it’s hard to explain just how magical it is. It’s also hard to recreate that magic anywhere else. But for the first time someone has – and it’s beautiful.

Monday, TikTok creator kragle_kreations posted a minute long video showcasing an incredible replica of the amusement park made using nothing but LEGOs.

From Main Street to the iconic Cinderella Castle, the attention to detail is perfect. And it not only features pedestrians, but some of Disney’s most iconic characters hidden throughout too!

Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself down below!

@kragle_kreations

Walt Disney World Re-created in LEGO. #legobuild #disneyrecreation #legomasters #legocommunity #disneylife

♬ original sound – Gary Brink

Now, according to the user’s YouTube channel, where they have been chronicling their process of putting the park together, they’ve been hard at work on the model for quite some time! We can only imagine the amount of time, effort, and determination it took to finally put it all together – and to put it all together accurately.

SOURCE: kragle_kreations

Dempsey Pillot

