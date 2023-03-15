‘Ahsoka’ and What We Know so Far

Last week we were in the multiverse with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, now we are headed to a galaxy far far away with Lucasfilm and Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka.

While Ahsoka Tano has been a fan-favorite character in the hit animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars and Rebels, she made her live-action debut in season 2 of The Mandalorian and again in last year’s spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, played by the talented Rosario Dawson. Now, she is set to lead her own series and we are diving into what we know so far.

Ahsoka Synopsis

Ahsoka is wrapped in mystery still but a brief synopsis gives us an idea of what the show will bring. Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Who is this emerging threat, you ask? Well, in Chapter 13: The Jedi of season 2 of The Mandalorian, on the forest planet of Corvus, Ahsoka Tano confronts Imperial Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth, ruler of the city of Calodan, and her lieutenant Lang. Ahsoka gives Elsbeth one day to surrender and divulge her master’s location, that master, none other than Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Fans of Star Wars: Rebels will easily remember the character, who is a Chiss of Csilla and the Grand Admiral of the Galactic Empire and was the main antagonists of the third and fourth seasons of Rebels. The rumor is the series will find Ahsoka tracking down Thrawn to rescue her friend Ezra Bridger. Think of this series as a proper live-action Rebels spinoff.

Who is playing who?

Rosario Dawson is back as Ahsoka Tano. Natasha Liu Bordizzo is playing fan favorite Sabine Wren, A young Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist, Imperial Academy dropout and a former bounty hunter with expert knowledge of weapons and explosives. If you are a fan of our show The DisInsider Show, you may remember during our “Rumor of the Week” segment I [Derek] told you back in 2021 that Hayden Christensen would return as Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka’s former Jedi mentor who had fallen to the dark side of the Force and became the Sith Lord Darth Vader, that news has since been confirmed, rumor has it there will be flashbacks during Tano and Skywalker’s time together during the Clone Wars with insider reports of an epic duel set between the two in the series and yes, Christensen will also be in the iconic Vader suit once again. Eman Esfandi is playing Ezra Bridger, a former con artist and thief who was taken in by Kanan Jarrus to be trained as a Jedi, before fleeing the galaxy with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

While unconfirmed, the rumor is Ray Stevenson is playing a character named Baylon, who is apparently a former Jedi and survivor of order 66, who fled to the ‘new beyond’ and became corrupted over time. During his time in the ‘new beyond’, Baylon adopts a cold, calculated, and eager apprentice named Shin, who is rumored to be played by Ivanna Sakhno. While also unconfirmed, the word in the galaxy is Mary Elizabeth Winstead is playing Hera Syndulla, who is a Twi’lek female, and the daughter of Cham Syndulla, who leaves her homeworld Ryloth to fight the Empire as a member of the rebel crew of the Ghost.

Every Star Wars project needs a droid sidekick and Ahsoka will be no exception as Chopper from Rebels is set to have a role as well.

Dave Filoni, Peter Ramsey (Into the Spider-Verse), and Steph Green (The Book of Boba Fett, Watchmen) are the directors attached to the project. Filoni also wrote the 8-episode series and is executive producing with Jon Favreau and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

You won’t have to wait long for a first look and additional details for the series, as on Saturday, April 18 during Star Wars Celebration Filoni and Favreau will take the stage for an Ahsoka panel. The series is aiming for a late Summer 2023 release.

