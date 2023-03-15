‘Loki’ and ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Writer Michael Waldron Renews Overall Deal With Disney/Marvel

Michael Waldron, who signed in overall with Disney/Marvel in 2021, has already renewed his overall deal, Deadline has learned.

The renewal comes off the heels of Waldron starting his own production company Anomaly Pictures, with his producing partner Adam Fasullo. The duo will look to develop feature film and television projects in the years to come. Outside of Disney Waldron and Fasullo had massive success with their hit wrestling series Heels at Starz, which is set to debut its second season.

Waldron has been a busy man at Disney, he is the creator and writer for Marvel Studios Loki, which is set to debut its second season on Disney+ later this year. He also wrote the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which became one of 2022’s highest-grossing movies. In January 2021, he was hired to write the screenplay for Kevin Feige’s untitled Star Wars film, which has since been shelved.

Waldron is currently hard at work writing the script for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Fasullo hails from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, where he served as Vice President of Development and Production throughout the company’s Netflix deal. During his tenure, he oversaw the hit series Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Midnight Club. Before Intrepid, Fasullo spent 6 years at Paramount where he aided in the studio’s re-launch of Paramount Television. He oversaw the development and production of Intrepid’s breakout hit The Haunting of Hill House for Netflix, global sensation Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Amazon, the Emmy-Nominated Station Eleven for HBOMax, and the upcoming The Venery of Samantha Bird for Starz.

