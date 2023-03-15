New EPCOT Experiences, Mirabel And Moana Meet And Greets And MORE Announced for Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has revealed that EPCOT will be the home for the resort’s Disney100 celebrations this year by revealing a number of new experiences and teasing what this year has instore for the resort. From new meet and greets across the resort, to teases of an upcoming nighttime extravaganza, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Welcome to CommuniCore

Firstly, two new pieces of concept art have been released. These show off the brand new CommuniCore Plaza and CommuniCore Hall which are set to open in EPCOT this year.

CommuniCore Hall looks to be full of color. As well as the statue of Figment found front and centre, there also appears to be Steamboat Willy, and what looks to be an Inside Out display of sorts.

Similarly, a new concept for World Celebration’s CommuniCore Plaza was revealed. The new locaton will be home to meeting Mickey & Minnie Mouse. The new meet and greet experience will be opening in EPCOT later this year.

New Character Appearances Around The Parks

Encanto’s Mirabel is coming to Magic Kingdom! A new location surrounded by whimsical décor inspired by La Familia Madrigal is headed to Fairytale Garden. This character experience will replace the existing Merida one.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" introduces Mirabel, a 15-year-old who lives with her family in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

Next, a release window for Journey of Water at EPCOT was finally revealed. The Moana inspired attraction confirmed to open by Fall 2023. Also, the titular character will receive her own Meet and Greet location at Animal Kingdom.

Guests will be able to meet the voyager on Discovery Island from April 22.

Forget all about the popcorn buckets! Fans will be pleased to also hear that the already-announced Figment Meet and Greet is set to arrive at Imagination! Pavilion in EPCOT during Late Summer. With a film in development, now is the perfect time to become a fan of the Park’s icon.

EPCOT’s New Nighttime Spectacular

Lastly details for a new nighttime spectacular headed to EPCOT were revealed. Set to arrive in Fall, the show will “feature an original composition and evocative selections from the Disney songbook – all woven together to remind us that we are more alike than different.

The new spectacular which was first announced at last year’s D23Expo is set to replace Harmonius. Harmonius will have its final show next month on April 2. It will then be replaced by EPCOT Forever for a few months whilst the resort prepares the new show.

Is there anything from the above news that you’re most looking forward to?

