SEE IT: Disney Reveals New ‘American Born Chinese’ Poster Ahead Of #SXSW Premiere

The countdown has officially begun to Disney’s next live-action limited series American Born Chinese.

While a brand new teaser and its release date were unveiled Sunday, early Wednesday a brand new poster was dropped too.

The newly designed art depicts the journey of the main character, Jin Wang (played by Ben Wang). It metaphorically reflects Jean’s own experiences as an Asian American. You can check it out down below!

The poster was created visual artist James Jean, and its timing coincides with the series’ premiere at SXSW. At the very least, the first episode is expected to be shown to those in attendance at the popular festival. Reactions are expected to arrive online Wednesday evening.

If Jean’s name sounds familiar it’s because he also was commissioned to create art piece for the Academy Award-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once, which ironically also had its world premiere at SXSW last year.

You can click HERE to view a timelapse video that Jean created to highlight his process while designing this beautiful and significant piece of art for the series.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, the American Born Chinese tells the story of three apparently unrelated characters: Jin Wang, who moves to a new neighborhood with his family only to discover that he’s the only Chinese-American student at his new school; the powerful Monkey King, subject of one of the oldest and greatest Chinese fables; and Chin-Kee, a personification of the ultimate negative Chinese stereotype, who is ruining his cousin Danny’s life with his yearly visits. Their lives and stories come together with an unexpected twist in this action-packed modern fable. American Born Chinese is an amazing ride, all the way up to the astonishing climax.

Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh will play Guanyin. She is an unassuming auntie who helps her nephew Wei-Chen navigate the challenges of American high school while maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion. Academy Award-winner Ke Huy Quan will play a fictional character from a 90s sitcom named Freddy Wong.

Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu will guest star as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones, who works in a modern day jewelry shop along with her magical dog.

The action-comedy series is being written by Bob’s Burgers exec producer Kelvin Yu and his brother, Charles Yu (Westworld), the series is executive produced by Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.). Asher Goldstein (Just Mercy) and Gene Luen Yang are also executive producers. Kelvin Yu serves as showrunner on the series. Casting on the project has commenced with announcements in the coming weeks.

American Born Chinese is the winner of the 2007 Michael L. Printz Award, a 2006 National Book Award Finalist for Young People’s Literature, the winner of the 2007 Eisner Award for Best Graphic Album: New, an Eisner Award nominee for Best Coloring, a 2007 Bank Street Best Children’s Book of the Year, and a New York Times bestseller. Gene Luen Yang was the fifth the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature and is a MacArthur Fellow, a recipient of what’s popularly known as the MacArthur “Genius” Grant.

