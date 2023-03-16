Disney’s New ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ Film Finds Its Star

The search is over.

According to Deadline, Disney’s upcoming Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day has finally found its titular star in newcomer Thom Nemer.

Nemer joins the ever-growing cast of fellow latin actors including Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, and Rose Portillo.

With Nemer seemingly being the final piece of the puzzle, the film is expected to start shooting in New Mexico later this month.

The premise is as follows:

“11 year old Alexander Garcia thinks he has the worst luck in the world, and when his family–dad Henry, mom Val, grandma Lidia and siblings Mia and David–head out for a road trip to the desert parks of California, he’s pretty sure that, statistically speaking, disaster waits around every corner. His feeling is only exacerbated when he learns to his shock that his great-grandfather, Alejandro Garcia, whom he was named after, was cursed, and burned down the very town of which he was the mayor, But though many of Alexander’s worst fears–and some he couldn’t even have imagined–come true on this trip, the Garcia family also learns valuable lessons about resilience, heritage and the simple joys of nature and family–which makes Alexander understand that maybe he’s not so cursed after all…”

Now, it’s unclear when the studio is planning to release the film, but seeing as how the film is shooting so soon there is a possibility it could be released later this year. However, that’s pure speculation. It is confirmed to be a Disney+ original though.

Based on Judith Viorst’s 1972 best-selling children’s book of the same name, the original story simply follows a young boy named Alexander and his bad day that is filled with one crisis after another. It was previously adapted as a live-action film in 2014 starring Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner, Ed Oxenbould, Dylan Minnette, Kerris Dorsey, and Donald Glover.

SOURCE: Deadline

