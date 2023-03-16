‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival is Bringing Back Co-Creator Jeff “Swampy” Marsh

The internet went crazy when reports surfaced that Phineas and Ferb co-creator Dan Povenmire would spearhead a revival of the series for Disney Branded Television. Well, Povenmire won’t be alone.

According to Variety, fellow co-creator and executive producer Jeff “Swampy” Marsh is officially joining the revival of the series. Marsh will now serve as executive producer and voice director on the new episodes.

“Swampy is one of the brightest creators in animation and among his many passions is connecting and collaborating with creative people, whether it’s through writing, animation design, directing, music or acting,” said Meredith Roberts, executive vice president of Television Animation at Disney Branded Television. “He continually elevates their artistry, as well as his own, to tell the bigger and more entertaining stories for global audiences. We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership and look forward to a long and exciting road ahead.”

The 40-episode revival doesn’t have an official release date. As of now, it is unknown where it will air, Disney Branded TV currently produces shows across Disney Channel, Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney XD. Disney+ seems like the likely spot as the recent Proud Family revival, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder have done solid numbers for the streamer.

The original series, which earned a massive fan base of all ages, ran on Disney Channel from February 1, 2008, until June 12, 2015. It was the longest show to ever run beside Kim Possible which was second place.

