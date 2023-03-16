Rumor: Lucasfilm Continues to Cut Down on ‘The Mandalorian’

The Mandalorian season three is in full swing, but a new report suggests that the shortest episode to date could be coming next week.

The reported runtime of The Manalorian season three episode four is 30 minutes and 39 seconds, leaving fans divided on the future of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu:

#TheMandalorian S3 Ep 4 is 30 minutes 39 seconds long pic.twitter.com/EZeNRSgeez — StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) March 16, 2023

The era of “filler” episodes plagues many series on streaming services, leaving social media to pull apart said series.

With Lucasfilm potentially introducing a 30-minute episode, the shortest in the program’s history, fans will undoubtedly be wishing for more Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

Nonetheless, Dave Filoni penning the upcoming episode, every Star Wars fan should keep an eye out for any mentions of Ahsoka and Star Wars Rebels, as Ezra Miller and Grand Admiral Thrawn were heavily teased in the season three premiere.

If fans were to get Ahsoka in episode four, fans will understandably wish for a longer episode runtime.

In all of this, take this information with a grain of salt, as the reported runtime remains a rumor.

SOURCE: @StarWars0nly via Twitter

