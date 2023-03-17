BREAKING: Actor Lance Reddick Passes Away at 60

Talented character actor Lance Reddick has sadly passed away at the age of 60, TMZ has learned.

This heartbreaking news comes on the heels as he just recently wrapped production on the Disney+ series Percy Jackson & The Olympians and will appear in John Wick Chapter 4, which is garnering tons of buzz ahead of its release later this month.

His cause of death is currently unclear, but according to law enforcement it appears to have been natural causes, sad nonetheless and he will be deeply missed.

For Disney, he voiced Cutler in the Disney XD animated series Tron: Uprising and General Lunaris in the DuckTales reboot. He was also the voice of Falcon in The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. He will play Zeus in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Lance earned a music degree from the University of Rochester and he got his MFA from Yale. Our hearts go out to Reddick’s friends and family at this time.

