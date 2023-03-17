Mena Massoud Says ‘Aladdin 2’ is “Very Unlikely”

For fans of Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake, who were hoping for a sequel, we have some disappointing news for you.

Aladdin himself star Mena Massoud replied to a tweet asking about Aladdin 2 and his answer was not a hopeful one, saying “Very unlikely at this point.”

Despite reports from tabloids saying Will Smith is attached to return, I have always informed our readers Disney has yet to confirm or greenlight an Aladdin sequel, so take any news you see or hear with a grain of salt. That said, I do believe Disney will at some point get the ball rolling on Aladdin 2. I guess we still have that spinoff centered around the god awful Prince Anders character to look forward to still.

A script for an Aladdin sequel was written by John Gatins (2017’s Power Rangers) and Straight Outta Compton scribe Andrea Berloff after winning over the studio with their pitch. Dan Lin and Jonathan Erich who produced the original film, and are producing the live-action Lilo & Stitch and Inspector Gadget remakes are set to return with their Rideback production banner.

Aladdin stars Mena Massoud (Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Jasmine, Will Smith (Bad Boys) as the iconic Genie, Marwan Kenzari (The Mummy 2017) as the villainous Jafar, Numan Acar (Prison Break) as Head of the guards Akim, Navid Negahban (Homeland) as The Sultan, Nasim Pedrad (SNL) as Dalia, Billy Magnussen (Into The Woods) as Prince Anders, and Alan Tudyk (Ralph Breaks The Internet) as the voice of Iago.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related