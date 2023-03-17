OPINION: Spider-Men That Deserve Their Own Solo Projects

A while back I wrote an article about Sony should build their cinematic universe off of other Spider-Men instead of creating projects about other niche characters (El Muerto, Hypno Hustler, etc.) But it seems as if they are actually taking my advice after all – or at least going back to the drawing board with Spider-Man centric stories. Except instead of using some of those Spider-Men characters (or variants or whatever you want to call them) for movies, they’re using them for television.

Recently it was announced that along with a Silk TV series, Sony is also making a Spider-Man Noir series at Amazon.

Now, while I still think these characters would make more sense for movies than Madame Web or the aforementioned El Muerto, a tv series is better than nothing. I’m just glad that they are at least finally taking advantage of these other more prominent characters. With that being said, I decided to list off some other Spider-People that I also think would be cool to see explored on the small screen. Whether it’s produced by Marvel and/or Sony or it ends up on Disney+ or Amazon, here are some Spider-Verse stories I’d like to see brought to life. Let’s start with the most obvious.

Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099)

After Noir, Spider-Man 2099 is probably one of the most popular Spider-Man variants in the comic book’s history. Thankfully, he’ll be receiving way more exposure soon when he appears in Across the Spider-Verse later this year (voiced by Oscar Isaac). Where the Noir series will be set in the past and most likely have a gritty detective angle to it, a series focused on Miguel could be the opposite in almost every way. I think it would be a cool chance to tell a superhero story set in the future against the backdrop of a Blade Runner-esque or cyberpunk setting.

Hobert Brown (Spider-Punk)

A more recent addition to the Spider-Verse, Spider-Punk has one of the best visual looks in my opinion. He also has more of an edgy personality than many of his peers. A homeless teenager, after getting bit by the spider, he not only becomes a superhero but a punk rocker. Combining those identities together and having him be a man of the people fighting against the establishment – as well as President(!) Osborn – make Spider-Punk a true rockstar. While the character could easily just be made to look silly, the comics have actually succeeded in making him genuinely cool. I could totally see that carried over into a live-action adaptation.

Mayday Parker (Spider-Girl)

One of my favorite Spider-Verse characters is Mayday Parker. Surprisingly, she originated from a “What If…?” comic. In case you can’t tell from her name, she is the teenage daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson who discovers she’s inherited her father’s powers. One of the biggest criticisms fans have had of Spider-Man in the comics is Marvel’s refusal to let Peter Parker age and mature past a certain point. May was an idea actually introduced in the regular 616 universe before being thrown away. Even though she was from an alternate universe, May became a very popular character in her own right AND actually had the longest running title for a female superhero by Marvel for a time. If she’s ever adapted in live-action, I’d like to see her in Raimi’s Spider-Verse and have her be the daughter to Maguire’s Spider-Man.

Takuya Yamashiro (Toei Spider-Man)

We saved the best one for last. For those who don’t know, in the 1970s, Marvel and the Japanese studio Toei made a deal with each other where they were able to use each other’s characters for a few years. Being Marvel’s biggest character, Toei obviously chose Spider-Man. Initially he was going to be a supporting character in another series, and he would’ve been the Peter Parker version we all know and love. But then the studio decided to make a show with Spider-Man as the main character. As a result, they made their own unique version of him. Instead of Peter Parker, the series followed Takuya Yamashiro – a motocross racer. He had his own supporting cast, his own villains, his own unique mythology, and he’s even developed a cult fanbase consisting of myself throughout the last few decades.

Although initially there was some disappointment at the show having no real resemblance to the comics other than the costume, the series had a lasting impact on Japanese entertainment. A lot of the people at Marvel (including Stan Lee) reacted positively to the show.

Most notably, the series’ Spider-Man had a giant mech robot. This idea would later be used in another Toei series, Super Sentai, which would later become the basis of another popular American franchise: Power Rangers. While the series itself is very goofy and dated it, as I said before, it has a strong cult following and the love for this version of Spider-Man is strong among fans. Bringing him back in a modern show with updated effects would be a huge hit in my opinion.

Now, that you’ve heard my thoughts on which Spider-Men deserve their own projects, which would you like to see adapted? Sound off below!

