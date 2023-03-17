‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Has The Most Views Since 2019s ‘The Lion King’

The Little Mermaid trailer has become a viral sensation, with millions of views on social media platforms. The classic fairy tale has been reimagined with a diverse cast, bringing a fresh perspective to the beloved story. The newest trailer has also dominated YouTube numbers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the newest trailer, which debuted last weekend, generated more than 108 million global views in its first 24 hours, making it one of the most watched trailers for any title in Disney’s growing stable of live-action reimagining, and the biggest for a Disney live-action title since The Lion King in early 2019, which generated 130 million views.

The trailer shows a stunning underwater kingdom, where a young mermaid named Ariel dreams of exploring the human world. She falls in love with a prince, but to be with him, she must make a deal with a sea witch and sacrifice her voice.

The trailer has received praise for its stunning visuals and the talented cast, which includes Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

Fans of the original animated film have eagerly awaited this live-action adaptation, and the trailer has only heightened their excitement. Many have taken to social media to share their thoughts and reactions, with the hashtag #TheLittleMermaid trending on Twitter with it hitting number 2 on the most trending worldwide, according to the social media site.

Directed by Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid is set to release in theaters on May 27. and with the buzz generated by the trailer, it is sure to be a box office hit.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related