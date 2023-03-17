The DisInsider

Tyra Banks Exits ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Dempsey Pillot March 17, 2023 1 min read

Just as quickly as Tyra Banks joined the Dancing with the Stars franchise, she is now leaving it.

According to TMZ, Banks is exiting the show to focus on her personal business ventures.

The outlet discovered the news firsthand when the model and TV personality openly shared it after being approached by them.

Banks has hosted the show since 2020. Former winner and America’s Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro joined the show as Banks’ co-host during the show’s last season.

There was no update on if Ribeiro would remain on as the show’s sole host, or if someone new would join him.

SOURCE: TMZ

