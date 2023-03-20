‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Scores ‘Quantumania’ Composer Christophe Beck

It’s been a minute since we’ve received any update on Marvel’s highly anticipated WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos…until now.

According to the site FilmMusicReporter.com, the series has found a composer. And it’s none other than Disney alum Christophe Beck.

Beck actually worked on the music for WandaVision so his involvement makes total sense. Other Disney projects he’s worked on include Frozen and the Ant-Man trilogy – his work can currently be heard in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Outside of Disney, he also contributed to DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently shooting through this Summer in Atlanta (likely at Trilth Studios). The series, which is said to be a comedy, is eyeing a premiere in the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024. Given the suspected delays of all the other Disney+ content, we suspect the latter.

Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her role as the titular witch with other returning WandaVision cast members including Emma Caulfied and Debra Jo Rupp. Joe Locke, and Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, and Aubrey Plaza are also slated to appear. The latter is rumored to play the series’ antagonist.

American icon Patti Lupone also reportedly has a role in the series.

WandaVision writer, producer, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff. Schaeffer has an overall deal with Marvel Studios and is also developing a Vision spin-off Vision Quest.

