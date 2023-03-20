The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

BREAKING: Veteran Producer Victoria Alonso Exits Marvel Studios

Dempsey Pillot March 20, 2023 1 min read

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Victoria Alonso attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

This just in: One of the producers responsible for Marvel’s rise to prominence has left the Studio.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios exec Victoria Alonso parted ways with the studio Friday. The reasons for her exit are unclear.

Alonso’s been with the company for 17 YEARS.

This is a developing story, so expect more details as they become available.

SOURCE: THR

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

4 min read

Disney Legend Rolly Crump Passes Away at 93

March 13, 2023 Skyler Shuler
1 min read

SEE IT: Disney Debuts Real-Life Retractable Lightsaber At SXSW

March 11, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

SEE IT: Disney Unveils Real-Life Tinker Bell, Other New Next-Gen Robots At SXSW

March 10, 2023 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

1 min read

BREAKING: Veteran Producer Victoria Alonso Exits Marvel Studios

March 20, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

Julianne Hough Returns to ‘Dancing With The Stars’ as Co-Host

March 20, 2023 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

‘Boston Strangler’ Review: Disney’s ‘Zodiac’

March 20, 2023 Maxance Vincent
3 min read

New Ed Sheeran Docuseries Coming To Disney+

March 20, 2023 Dempsey Pillot