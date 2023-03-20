BREAKING: Veteran Producer Victoria Alonso Exits Marvel Studios

This just in: One of the producers responsible for Marvel’s rise to prominence has left the Studio.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios exec Victoria Alonso parted ways with the studio Friday. The reasons for her exit are unclear.
Alonso’s been with the company for 17 YEARS.
This is a developing story, so expect more details as they become available.
SOURCE: THR
