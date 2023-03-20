Ed Sheeran Docuseries Coming To Disney+

Talk about “Perfect.”
Ed Sheeran is the latest pop star to snag a deal with Disney+. The streamer announced today that the Gramm Award-winner will be the subject of a brand new docuseries hitting its platform on May 3rd.
The series, titled Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All, will “take viewers on an intimate journey behind [Sheeran’s] life and multiplatinum hits” in four parts. The release it being timed to coincide with the release of his next album “-” (pronounced “Subtract”), which comes out May 5th.
You can check out a trailer to the series below:
More Stories
Marvel Changes Release Dates For Upcoming Shows On Disney+
BREAKING: Actor Lance Reddick Passes Away at 60
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2’ Episode Thirteen Review: “Pabu”