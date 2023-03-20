The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Ed Sheeran Docuseries Coming To Disney+

Dempsey Pillot March 20, 2023 1 min read

Talk about “Perfect.”

Ed Sheeran is the latest pop star to snag a deal with Disney+. The streamer announced today that the Gramm Award-winner will be the subject of a brand new docuseries hitting its platform on May 3rd.

The series, titled Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All, will “take viewers on an intimate journey behind [Sheeran’s] life and multiplatinum hits” in four parts. The release it being timed to coincide with the release of his next album “-” (pronounced “Subtract”), which comes out May 5th.

You can check out a trailer to the series below:

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

Marvel Changes Release Dates For Upcoming Shows On Disney+

March 20, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

BREAKING: Actor Lance Reddick Passes Away at 60

March 17, 2023 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2’ Episode Thirteen Review: “Pabu”

March 17, 2023 Maxance Vincent

You may have missed

1 min read

Ed Sheeran Docuseries Coming To Disney+

March 20, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Marvel Changes Release Dates For Upcoming Shows On Disney+

March 20, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
4 min read

RUMOR: Disneyland Paris Set To Unveil Exciting New Expansion Projects

March 20, 2023 Josh Martin-Jones
2 min read

‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Has The Most Views Since 2019s ‘The Lion King’

March 17, 2023 Skyler Shuler