Ed Sheeran Docuseries Coming To Disney+

Talk about “Perfect.”

Ed Sheeran is the latest pop star to snag a deal with Disney+. The streamer announced today that the Gramm Award-winner will be the subject of a brand new docuseries hitting its platform on May 3rd.

The series, titled Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All, will “take viewers on an intimate journey behind [Sheeran’s] life and multiplatinum hits” in four parts. The release it being timed to coincide with the release of his next album “-” (pronounced “Subtract”), which comes out May 5th.

You can check out a trailer to the series below:

