Halle Bailey Clarifies Her Ariel Is “Not Against Falling In Love” In New ‘Little Mermaid’

Earlier today, the Twitter account for Pop Crave posted a tweet which pulled a quote from an interview that The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey did with the outlet Edition.
The quote claimed that the version of Ariel fans would be seeing in the updated The Little Mermaid would “more nuanced.”
“We’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy,” Bailey is quoted as saying. “It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants.”
While it technically true, the quote was taken a bit out of context. This led many to believe that the updated version of Ariel wouldn’t be the hopeless romantic she was in the original.
Some fans were happy about this alleged change.
Some were angry.
Some were confused.
This led to Bailey clarifying what she meant herself. In a quote tweet, the star wrote, “In the original story those themes &qualities about Ariel were always there…you will just see more of that side of her in our film I think.”
Referencing her public relationship to rapper DDG, she added, “I’m not against falling in love y’all – duhh hello lmao.”
So it seems like the new adaptation won’t be so drastically different from the original after all. However, we will just have to wait until the film comes out to see for ourselves.
The Little Mermaid will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).
Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.
It will splash to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.
