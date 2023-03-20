Josh Gad Teases A Finished Script For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ Film

Monday evening, award-winning actor Josh Gad took to Instagram to post his approval of a fan-made poster for Disney’s previously announced live-action Hunchback of Notre Dame film.

While Gad hasn’t publicly commented on the project since 2021, the brief caption he wrote alongside the post not only expressed approval of the fan art, but offered a surprisingly major update on the status of the project too.

Along with the post Gad wrote:

Wow. This spread quickly. 🤷‍♂️ 🔔🔔🔔 Lol. Okay, for the record, this is not real. This is a Fancast! I was just responding to it. Love that you guys all want this. We do to! The script is one of the best I have read and hopefully the powers that be will see this love and let us make the live action adaptation the original animated film deserves. But for now, again, this is just a fan cast!!!

So not only does he seemingly confirm that the script is complete, he hints that Disney is not entirely ready to go all-in on the project – at least not yet anyway.

Keep in mind that they have several other live-action titles in active development (Lilo & Stitch, Hercules, etc.), so it might not be because they are unwilling.

When the film was first announced to be in development in 2019, it was revealed that Tony-winning M. Butterfly playwright David Henry Hwang had been hired by Disney to write the film. Once again, we just want to clarify that this is the first time since then the script’s completion has been acknowledged.

Regardless of what stage this project is in, we are just happy to see is still alive – even if it is in the form of a promising script at this point.

You can check out Gad’s full post down below!

The last thing we at The DisInsider had heard about the project was that it was supposed to enter production this past February under the working title ‘Macaron.’ That obviously did not happen, which is one of many reasons we opted to not report on it, but with this latest bit of info it looks like fans might actually be getting more news soon.

Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz (Both worked on the animated films music) will write the music for this adaptation. Mandeville is producing along with Beauty and the Beast and Frozen star Josh Gad. Gad is also rumored for the lead role of Quasimodo, but as of now no casting is solid now.

Released in 1996, Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The film follows Quasimodo, the misshapen but gentle-souled bell ringer of Notre Dame, who was nearly killed as a baby by Claude Frollo, the Minister of Justice. But Frollo was forced by the Archdeacon of Notre Dame to raise Quasimodo as his own. Now a young man, Quasimodo is hidden from the world by Frollo in the belltower of the cathedral. But during the Festival of Fools, Quasimodo, cheered on by his gargoyle friends Victor, Hugo, and Laverne, decides to take part in the festivities, where he meets the lovely gypsy girl Esmeralda and the handsome soldier Phoebus. The three of them find themselves ranged against Frollo’s cruelty and his attempts to destroy the home of the gypsies, the Court of Miracles. And Quasimodo must desperately defend both Esmeralda and the very cathedral of Notre Dame.

