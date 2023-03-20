Julianne Hough Returns to ‘Dancing With The Stars’ as Co-Host

Last week, Tyra Banks exited as the host of Disney+’s Dancing With The Stars and the streamer has already found a new replacement.
Julianne Hough, a former pro dancer, and judge on the long-running competition series is rejoining DWTS as a host for its 32nd season. She’ll co-host the Disney+ show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. Hough rejoins the show, which also stars her brother Derek Hough, one of the judges alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.
Hough joined Dancing With The Stars in 2007, the show’s fourth season, and she would go on to win with partner Apolo Anton Ohno. She would repeat as champion in season 5 with Hélio Castroneves. Hough left the show after season 8 to pursue a music career but would make appearances throughout further seasons.
More Stories
New Ed Sheeran Docuseries Coming To Disney+
Marvel Changes Release Dates For Upcoming Shows On Disney+
BREAKING: Actor Lance Reddick Passes Away at 60