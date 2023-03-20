Julianne Hough Returns to ‘Dancing With The Stars’ as Co-Host

Last week, Tyra Banks exited as the host of Disney+’s Dancing With The Stars and the streamer has already found a new replacement.

Julianne Hough, a former pro dancer, and judge on the long-running competition series is rejoining DWTS as a host for its 32nd season. She’ll co-host the Disney+ show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. Hough rejoins the show, which also stars her brother Derek Hough, one of the judges alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Hough joined Dancing With The Stars in 2007, the show’s fourth season, and she would go on to win with partner Apolo Anton Ohno. She would repeat as champion in season 5 with Hélio Castroneves. Hough left the show after season 8 to pursue a music career but would make appearances throughout further seasons.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related