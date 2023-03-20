Kate McKinnon Joins Searchlight Pictures ‘In The Blink Of An Eye’

Kate McKinnon has signed on to star in Searchlight Pictures’ sci-fi epic In The Blink of an Eye, directed by Andrew Stanton (Wall-E), Deadline has learned.

The film follows three storylines, spanning thousands of years, intersect and reflect on hope, connection, and the circle of life. SVP f Production Taylor Friedman and Creative Executive Apolline Berty are overseeing for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.

Colby Day is penning the script. Jared Ian Goldman is producing with Day exec producing.

McKinnon, who is best known for her work on Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters, is a versatile performer with a wide range of skills. She has proven herself to be adept at both comedy and drama, and her addition to the cast is sure to bring a new level of energy and excitement to the project.

Disney fans will best know Stanton for his work on the Pixar films Finding Nemo, WALL-E, and Finding Dory. In addition to his work at Pixar, Stanton also directed Disney’s live-action film John Carter. He was also a writer on the hit Disney+/Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

