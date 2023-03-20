Marvel Changes Release Dates For Upcoming Shows On Disney+

Marvel is no stranger to shifting release dates. Most recently, it pushed back The Marvels from July to November – and that may have only just been the beginning.

If you visit Disney+ or the Disney+ originals website, you’ll notice that the release dates for upcoming seasons of Loki and What If…?, as well as the premiere of the highly anticipated event series Secret Invasion have all been altered to say “Coming Soon”. Previously, they teased a more specific window of when fans should expect the series to air. For instance, What If…? was supposed to hit the streamer in “Early 2023.”

Up until a few weeks ago, there were rumors that Secret Invasion would be the first of the Marvel series to hit the streamer this year with some even saying we could see it mid-May. Those expectations seem to be out the window as the future now seems uncertain for all of these series.

While it is possible that Marvel may not be planning to shift anything just yet, it’s still the most plausible answer. Why else replace the concrete release windows with more ominous ones?

For those speculating that the delays may have to do with the quality of each product, we wouldn’t worry just yet. Most likely, it has to do with Marvel figuring out the order in which these stories should be told and and the desire to allow proper pacing with the rest of its MCU content. Since Bob Iger returned to the company, he’s made it clear that there’s going to be a greater focus on quality over quantity. This could be a perfect example.

Additionally, the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out in the first week of May. While releasing Marvel content on Disney+ a week or so later wouldn’t impact the film’s box office performance, it wouldn’t give fans much time to sit with the story or its stakes.

Now, while it hasn’t been confirmed, we expect these minor delays to fully impact all of the other Marvel/Disney+ projects. That means a longer wait for Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again and perhaps even X-Men ’97. Sadly, we’ll just have to wait to see the full consequence of these delays down the line.

Until we get more definitive answers from Marvel and Disney+, at the very least it looks like we only have to wait a month a half before we get our next Marvel fix. The previously mentioned Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 blasts off into theaters May 5th!

SOURCES: Disney, Total Film, The Direct

