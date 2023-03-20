RUMOR: Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson Exit Lucasfilm’s Secret ‘Star Wars’ Film

According to Above the Line, screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have left Lucasfilm’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy secret Star Wars film.

The site claims that after the two writers left the project mere days (!) after turning in the most recent draft of the script last month. A new writer has already boarded the project to replace the two, but they have yet to be identified.

Although plot details remained shrouded behind the mysteries of The Force, it was heavily rumored that the project would be officially announced at next month’s Star Wars Celebration.

As Above the Line also points out, in a recent interview with SlashFilm at SXSW, Lindelof seemed to hint at behind-the-scenes troubles with the production. He said:

“I will just say, that for reasons that I can’t get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If it can’t be great, it shouldn’t exist. That’s all I’ll say, because I have the same association with it as [many fans] do, which is, it’s the first movie I saw sitting in my dad’s lap, four years old, May of ’77. I think it’s possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.’ We’ll just leave it at that.”

