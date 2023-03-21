Disney’s Fourth ‘Descendants’ Film Gets An Official Title

The next entry in Disney’s Descendants franchise officially has a title.

Despite the title previously being rumored as The Pocketwatch, the film’s final title will apparently be Descendants: Rise of Red.

It’s cast took to Twitter to make the announcement Tuesday evening. You can check out the video posted to the film’s account below:

You heard it here first — the next #DisneyDescendants movie is titled Descendants: The Rise of Red ❤ pic.twitter.com/iq14yBagPF — Descendants (@descendants) March 21, 2023

The announcement means that more news and maybe even an extended first look at the film is on the way as well.

The film will star China Anne McClain, Dara Renee, Kylie Cantrall, Brandy and Rita Ora.

Additional cast members announced include Malia Baker (The Babysitter’s Club), Ruby Rose Turner (Disney’s Coop and Cami Ask the World), Morgan Dudley (“Jagged Little Pill” on Broadway) and Joshua Colley (Senior Year).

In addition, fan favorite Melanie Paxson (Dealbreakers) will reprise her role as Fairy Godmother from the previous Descendants movies.

Written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer (Magic: The Gathering), the next chapter of the popular franchise follows polar opposites Red and Chloe crossing paths at a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out. In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

The film is expected to be a Disney+ exclusive.

