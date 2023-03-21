Rashida Jones Joins Kate McKinnon in Searchlight’s ‘In the Blink of an Eye’

Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) has signed on to join Kate McKinnon in Searchlight Pictures In the Blink of an Eye, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The film follows three storylines, spanning thousands of years, intersect and reflect on hope, connection, and the circle of life. with Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia mentioned as touchstones. Jones’ character is an anthropology professor who is taking care of her dying mother. McKinnon’s role is being kept under wraps.

The project is being directed by Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo) with Colby Day penning the script. Jared Ian Goldman is producing with Day exec producing. Production begins next week in Vancouver.

This project puts Rashida Jones back in the Disney banner as she worked with The Walt Disney Company playing Veronica, Dolores, and extras in the 2011 feature film, The Muppets and voiced the emotions of the “Cool Girl” in Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out. She also played Santamonica in Black-ish and Mixed-ish.

