SEE IT: Broken Lizard Unveils Trailer For Its Latest – A Parody Of ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ Called ‘Quasi’

Josh Gad may have just revived hope for a live-action adaptation of The Hunchback of Notre Dame , but the boys at Broken Lizard (Super Troopers, Beerfest) are seemingly five steps ahead and have their own version completed.

Produced by Searchlight Pictures, their film is called Quasi (short for Quasimodo) and will hit Hulu next month! Yesterday, the official Twitter account for the film released the first poster for the film. You can check that out below.

However, today, the account posted the first official trailer for the film.

You can check out it (in all its hilarious glory) down below:

Like the source material its based on, the film follows a hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.

Broken Lizard’s Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers) directs the film, while the rest of the Broken Lizard members Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske wrote the script, exec produced, and star alongside Adrianne Palicki (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

While the troupe has yet to give fans the highly anticipated sequel Potfest, they are still committed to giving stoners across the world the ultimate gift by releasing this film on April 20th (4/20).

