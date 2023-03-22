Screenwriter Steven Knight Boards New ‘Star Wars’ Film After Damon Lindelof, Justin Britt-Gibson Exit

It’s been less than 48 hours since Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson’s exit from Lucasfilm’s mystery Star Wars film was made public. According to Variety, however, a replacement has already been revealed.

Peaky Blinders creator and critically acclaimed screenwriter Steven Knight is taking over the script.

In addition to the popular TV series, Knight’s other screenwriting credits include the Academy Award-nominated Princess Diana picture Spencer and the incredibly underrated single-setting film Locke.

Variety claims that the unnamed film is expected to be officially announced during next month’s Star Wars Celebration. It is also expected to be the franchise’s first theatrical film since 2019’s Rise of Skywalker.

This makes the most sense following last month’s report about projects from Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins being shelved, as well as the projects from Taika Waititi and Rian Johnson being in various stages of development.

Above the Line, which was the first outlet to report the news claimed that Lindelof and Britt-Gibson dropped off a draft of the film last month. It’s unclear if Knight will be working off of that draft, or if he will be scrapping it and starting from scratch.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who directed multiple episodes of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Ms. Marvel is still expected to direct the film.

