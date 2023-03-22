‘The Mandalorian’ Finally Reveals Who Saved Grogu from Order 66

The Mandalorian season three is halfway over, but every Star Wars fan just learned who saved Grogu from Order 66.

No, R2-D2 or Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) didn’t save “Baby Yoday,” as Jedi Master Kelleran (Ahmed Best) is revealed to have protecting the Child from near death.

Ahmed Best as Kelleran in ‘The Manadlorian’

Theories on who saved “Baby Yoday” from Anakin Skywalker and the clones can finally be put to rest.

Kelleran, a brand new Star Wars character created for The Mandalorian by showrunner Jon Favreau and Executive Producer Dave Filoni, is played by actor Ahmed Best, who voiced and physically portrayed Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999).

Yep, Jar Jar Binks is officially back in Star Wars. Well, sorta.

Nonetheless, in a gripping Order 66 flashback sequence penned by the master of Star Wars Dave Filoni reveals the question that’s been plaguing every Lucasfilm-related YouTube channel and Reddit forum since last season’s tease.

In a wild turn of events, it was not a well-known character created by George Lucas that protected Grogu from Order 66, Sith Lord Darth Vader, and demise.

Order 66 Flashback Sequence in ‘The Mandalorian’

While some viewers may have differing views on the 27-minute episode (technically 35 minutes with credits), director Carl Weathers jam-packed about two episodes into one.

Poor Grogu continues to suffer from PTSD moments throughout Din Djarin’s adventure, especially whenever The Armorer (Emily Swallows) forges new beskar armor.

With four episodes left, as well as Bryce Dallas Howard’s highly-anticipated episode, fans can expect high-stakes and Star Wars Rebels teases, with a potential live-action appearance of Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger.

