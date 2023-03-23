Daveed Diggs Joins Searchlight’s ‘In The Blink of an Eye’

Daveed Diggs is continuing to grow his resume with Disney, as the actor has joined Searchlight Pictures In The Blink of an Eye, Variety has learned.

The film follows three storylines spanning thousands of years, pondering hope, connection and the circle of life. Diggs joins a quickly growing cast that includes Kate McKinnon and Rashida Jones. Character details are being kept under wraps.

The project is being directed by Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo) with Colby Day penning the script. Jared Ian Goldman is producing with Day exec producing. Production begins next week in Vancouver.

As previously mentioned Diggs has worked with Disney on multiple projects he performed “Parlez-Vous Rap” in the 2016 animated feature film, Zootopia. He also had a recurring role as Johan Johnson in the ABC/Freeform sitcom, Black-ish, as well as its spin-off, Mixed-ish. Additionally, he voiced Paul in the 2020 Disney•Pixar film, Soul, Norath Kev in Star Wars Resistance, and will voice Sebastian in the upcoming 2023 remake of The Little Mermaid.

