‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Runtime Reportedly Revealed

The third and final film in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy hits theaters in a little over a month. While we expect a final trailer and tickets to go on sale in the coming weeks, the film’s runtime has reportedly been revealed.

Currently, the movie ticket retail site Atom Tickets lists the movie as “Coming Soon,” but unlike many of its other upcoming titles it also features a runtime for the film. The runtime is allegedly 2 hours and 29 minutes.

If true, this would not just be the longest Guardians of the Galaxy film to date, but also Gunn’s longest film to date too.

Now, seeing as how it is the only site with a runtime for the film right now, there’s no real way to verify if it’s accurate. Considering that Gunn previously teased that the third installment would be the longest of the trilogy – and the new proposed runtime is 27 minutes longer than Vol. 2 – we’re inclined to believe that it is very accurate.

With press screenings right around the corner, however, we’re sure we’ll get official confirmation soon.

Last we saw the Guardians was during Thor: Love and Thunder, where Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) were joined by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as they search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who disappeared following the final battle with Thanos and his army. Will Poulter (The Revenant) also joins the cast as Adam Warlock, with Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

SOURCE: Atom Tickets

