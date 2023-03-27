BREAKING: ‘Secret Invasion’ Release Date Revealed

This just in: After months of eager anticipation, it appears that we finally have a release date for Marvel’s Secret Invasion series.

According to the official website for Disney+ the release date is June 21, 2023.

You can check out a screen grab (taken as proof) down below.

Now there’s no indication if this is a mistake. Disney has not issued a formal press release confirming the date yet either. They usually do.

Because this is a breaking story, we’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.

About Post Author

Related