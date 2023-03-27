EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Haden Church Teases His Return As Sandman In Future Spider-Man Films

It’s been over a year since Spider-Man: No Way Home slung into theaters. While many revere it as one of Marvel Studios’ best projects, some have gone on to call it one the greatest superhero films of all time. Regardless of what anyone says, it’s objectively admirable for its ambition alone. Aside from the fact that it cohesively brought together every live-action iteration of Peter Parker, it also juggled FIVE different villains. If you thought the movie was already stacked, in an interview with one of the film’s stars, it was recently revealed that there were plans to fit one other subplot.

This week, Academy Award nominee Thomas Haden Church has a new film coming out called Acidman. While it sounds like the name of an obscure superhero, it’s actually a very endearing examination of the relationship between a father and a daughter. Now, our very own Editor-in-Chief, Dempsey Pillot, got the chance to chat with Church for the film.

Throughout the conversation, Church would casually discuss his return as Flint Marko a.k.a Sandman in No Way Home and how he had to do most of the filming remotely. Seeing how enthusiastic he was about the character, Dempsey asked him if he had dusted off the sand once and for all or if there was a possibility for fans to see him play Sandman one more time. Not only did Church confirm that there have already been talks for him to return, but he also revealed that there were originally plans for his character to have an expanded role in Spider-Man: No Way Home!

“We had a whole story involving his his daughter, for No Way Home. And it just ended up [cut]. There was just so much going on,” he explained.

He added that since his character wasn’t given a lot to do in the last film, there is a very real possibility of him being allowed to come back and give his character more closure:

“John and I and Amy [Pascal] and Kevin, we all had a lot of conversations. And I would say that conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into an a future iteration of it. The conversation has happened about him coming back, and maybe picking up a more fulfilling story. You know? With Flint and being not just Sandman, but returning to human form.”

He teased that even though fans see Flint briefly after being “cured” in No Way Home he’s still “not human.” Now, whether or not he means that figuratively or literally remains to be seen; regardless, Church did double down on the prospect of at least returning as Flint Marko saying, “That’s been discussed.”

One thing that isn’t entirely made clear at the end of No Way Home is if the “cure” that all three Peters come up with is permanent, or if it just allows the villains to have better agency over their abilities. We hope to get at least one more Spider-Man film for that answer alone.

It should also be noted that even though Church hints at a possible return, he doesn’t clarify if that means we’ll see him reprise his role in the MCU’s Sacred Timeline or the previous timeline with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. So it really makes you think what Marvel and Sony are really planning down the line.

Currently, there are no new Spider-Man films confirmed, though last month Kevin Feige claimed, “Writers are just putting pen to paper now.” Recent rumors also allude to a deal having been struck with Tom Holland that also includes a much bigger role in the next two Avengers films.

Even before Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, rumors began floating around about an alleged Sinister Six movie in development. While some recently released concept art hinted at the apparent involvement of sixth villain in No Way Home, it’s widely believed that Sony aborted to avoid any confusion if/when their film ever comes out.

With all that being said, would you be excited to see Thomas Haden Church return to the role of Sandman? Would you rather he appeared in a Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland or a Spider-Man 4 with Peter Parker? Do you think he’d return as an anti-hero or as a supporting character? Let us know any and all of your thoughts down below!

You can check out the full interview down below!

Acidman hits theaters and VOD this Friday.

