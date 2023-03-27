SEE IT: New Stills From Disney’s ‘Muppets Mayhem’ Revealed

It’s been nearly 6 months since we last got any update on Disney’s upcoming Muppets spin-off Muppets Mayhem. That changed today when Entertainment Weekly unveiled some exclusive photos of the cast and their 2 feet tall co-stars.

You can check the gallery with the photos, courtesy of EW down below!

THE MUPPETS MAYHEM – “Track 1: Can You Picture That?” (Disney/Mitch Haaseth) ZOOT, DR. TEETH, FLOYD PEPPER, ANIMAL, JANICE, LIPS THE MUPPETS MAYHEM – “Track 6: Fortunate Son” (Disney/Mitch Haaseth) FLOYD PEPPER, DR. TEETH, ANIMAL, ZOOT, LILLY SINGH, LIPS, TAHJ MOWRY, JANICE THE MUPPETS MAYHEM – “Track 5: Break on Through” (Disney/Mitch Haaseth) ANIMAL, LILLY SINGH, JANICE, ZOOT, TAHJ MOWRY, FLOYD PEPPER, ANDERS HOLM, DR. TEETH, LIPS THE MUPPETS MAYHEM – “Track 2: True Colors” (Disney/Mitch Haaseth) LILLY SINGH, ANIMAL THE MUPPETS MAYHEM – “Track 3: Exile on Main Street” (Disney/Mitch Haaseth) LILLY SINGH, JANICE, SAARA CHAUDRY

The Muppets Mayhem is the newest series staring the beloved Electric Mayhem. It will be the band’s first time in the spotlight learning the ins and outs of producing their first studio album. The show is being developed and written by Adam Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes and is based on the beloved Muppets created by Jim Henson.

It stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Anders Holm and Saara Chaudry (which you can all see pictured above). It also stars Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Golez, Matt Vogel, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, and David Rudman.

Now, we had a chance to sit down with series creators Adam F. Goldberg and Jeff Yorkes at NYCC last year, and they compared this show to The Mandalorian (YES!), saying the opportunity allowed them “to play in this universe, in this sandbox, without being beholden to the ‘Jedi’ and Luke Skywalker and all the [other] characters.”

We also got a chance to catch up with series star and O.G. puppeteer Bill Barretta a.k.a. Dr. Teeth! Although the series has yet to premiere, he was already teasing a second season!

An official release date has yet to be announced, but we anticipate that will change very soon.

