‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ To Debut At Cannes

The highly anticipated fifth entry in the Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is slated to have its premiere in the most unlikely of places: Cannes Film Festival.

According to Variety, the decision comes from Disney’s desire to mirror the success of Top Gun: Maverick‘s stellar takeoff at the international festival last year. Similar to Maverick, however, the film will not compete for the Cannes coveted top prize, the Palme D’or.

The official line-up for the fest has yet to be released; however, trades speculate the film won’t kick off the entire festival. If Indiana Jones has taught us anything in the last 40 years, it’s that anything is possible though.

In the fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist for one last time.

Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score.

The film will open in theaters everywhere on June 30, 2023.

