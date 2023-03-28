SEE IT: New Images Reveal A Closer Look At Each Of Ariel’s Sisters In #TheLittleMermaid

Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid still doesn’t come out for another two months, yet a steady stream of recent leaks have given fans surprising insight into the film.

Just a few weeks ago, one leak of Mattel’s updated version of Ariel took the internet by storm. Now, the arrival of photos of brand new Mattel dolls will likely do the same.

Late Tuesday evening, avid Disney fan @mmdisney200 took to Twitter to post a never-before-seen set of The Little Mermaid dolls being released in conjunction with the film. But these aren’t just any dolls. The entire set features Ariel alongside her sisters!

While her sisters have only been teased in some of the marketing materials so far, these brand new photos provide an up-close and in-depth look at all of them!

You can check out the photos below!

Sadly, the set doesn’t reveal any of their names. Thanks to another previous leak, however, we can speculate that they will each be named after different bodies of water and different areas of the world.

What do you guys think of these dolls? Sound off below!

he Little Mermaid will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It will splash to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

