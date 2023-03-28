SEE IT: The New Trailer For Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Is Here

Pixar’s official Twitter account has just unveiled the latest trailer for its next major motion picture Elemental.
You can check out the trailer down below!
The film’s plot synopsis is as follows: In a city where fire, water, earth, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.
It stars Leah Lewis as Ember Lumen and Mamoudou Athie as Wade Ripple. Further casting announcements will be revealed soon, potentially even this week as Pixar is planning a special showcase of additional footage Wednesday for members of the press.
