‘Succession’ Star Matthew Macfadyen Joins The Cast of Deadpool 3

With the popular show ‘Succession’ in its final season on HBO, Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Tom in the mega hit series, has seemingly found out which project he will tackle next. According to Deadline, he has joined Ryan Reynolds in the highly anticipated threequel, Deadpool 3.

Nothing is revealed about his role in the film as of yet, but with filming starting sometime in May, we may get more information regarding the role in the coming weeks.

Along with Reynolds in the titular role, Macfadyen will join a cast that so far includes Hugh Jackman as Wolverine once again , Emma Corrin in an unknown role, and Owen Wilson returning as Mobius from the Loki series.

Not only is this highly anticipated return of Reynolds as Wade, but it will be the first Rated R produced under Marvel Studios in partnership with Reynolds’ production company , Maximum Effort.

Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Deadpool 1&2 writers Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, Deadpool 3 is slated to hit theaters November 8, 2024!

