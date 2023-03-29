Demetrius Grosse Joins ‘Wonder Man’ As Key Character

It’s been a few weeks since we last heard any major news about Marvel’s upcoming Wonder Man series. While filming slated to begin in a few days, it seems as if another major role has just been cast.

According to TVLine, actor Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead) is set to play the brother of Yahya Abdul-Matteen II’s Simon Williams, Eric. In the comics, he becomes the arch-nemesis of Simon’s alter ego Wonder Man and takes up the mantle of Grim Reaper. It’s unclear if the show will set up Eric as the character immediately, or if there will be another antagonist introduced.

Grosse was previously rumored to be in talks for the role by industry insider Daniel RPK.

For those unfamiliar with the character, his real name is Simon Williams. While he was originally conceived as a villain in the 1960s, he was later reimagined as a hero and went on to be a founding member and key leader of the West Coast Avengers.

Unlike most of the characters in the MCU, Williams does not have any superpowers. Rather, he relies on his swift intellect and combat skills to fight crime. His experience as a former actor and stuntman also help whenever he needs to go undercover for a mission.

Now, this won’t technically be Wonder Man’s first planned appearance in the MCU. Originally James Gunn planned to have Nathan Fillion cameo as the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Over the course of the first few episodes of WandaVision, there were also Easter eggs that suggested the character might appear. You might even recall that in one interview with the series’ showrunner Jac Schaeffer a blurred out poster of the character appeared in the back. Those all obviously turned out to be (brilliant) red herrings.

SOURCE: TV Line

