Hong Kong Disneyland Reveals ‘World of Frozen’ Posters

The Frozen hype train never really went away, it merely slowed down, but Disney is slowly inching their throttle to full speed with the hopes of a Frozen Renaissance. We had the recent announcement that a third Frozen film is in development, and three Frozen-themed lands are currently under construction.

READ: ‘Succession’ Star Matthew Macfadyen Joins The Cast of Deadpool 3

The first of these lands to open will be the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland. It will include a newer version of EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After and a rethemed version of Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

‘World of Frozen’ poster. ‘Frozen Ever After’ poster. ‘Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs’ poster.

As construction on the land comes closer to completion, Hong Kong Disneyland has released three brilliant posters to show off small glimpses of what guests will be able to experience in the World of Frozen. The poster also revealed the attraction logos for Frozen Ever After and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

SEE IT: New Images Reveal A Closer Look At Each Of Ariel’s Sisters In ‘The Little Mermaid’

World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will open in the last half of 2023. A similar version is currently under construction at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris and is scheduled to open in 2025.

Another version is set to open in 2024 at Tokyo DisneySea where it is part of Fantasy Springs, a new area which will bring the worlds of Frozen, Peter Pan and Tangled to life.

READ: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ To Debut At Cannes

Keep your eyes on The DisInsider for more Disney theme park news!

About Post Author

Jordan Simmons Jordan is a British-Trinbagonian film & TV journalist currently based in the UK (not London). You can see his articles on various websites, including The Disinsider and The Cinema Spot. He is not the Las Vegas Raiders player of the same name, but Jordan fully supports him despite knowing nothing about the NFL. You can find Jordan on Instagram @ig_jordansimmons See author's posts

Related