Sony To Release New Short Film Set Within Its Animated Spider-Verse

Sony’s highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t hit theaters until June. As it turns out, that won’t be the studios only animated project centering on Spider-Man coming out that month.

According to Variety, Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks will also be debuting a brand new original short film titled “The Spider Within.” The short will release exclusively at the annual Annecy International Film Festival.

The short’s production is the result of a new partnership and mentorship program with LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers), which aims to provide marginalized artists with a voice, platform, and valuable leadership experience.

Set within the same universe as Across the Spider-Verse, the short will follow Miles Morales as he attempts to juggle his responsibilities as a teenager, friend, student, and superhero. The synopsis states that “After a particularly challenging day living with these pressures, Miles experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil.”

It’s unclear if there will be a direct connection between the short or the film, or if it will preface the movie at all. Sadly, with the short being an exclusive presentation at the festival that means that fans will have to wait a little longer to view it themselves.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson (in their feature directorial debuts), from a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

This time around Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales will be joined by Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Oscar Isaac, and Karan Soni.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson will also return as Spider-Gwen and adult Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release in the United States on June 2, 2023

