Two Familiar Faces Join ‘Deadpool 3’

Fresh on the heels of Matthew Macfadyen’s joining Deadpool 3, it seems as if a few more actors have been cast. Fans will be pleased to learn that they are familiar faces to the franchise too!

According to Deadline, Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are set to reprise their roles as Dopinder and Blind Al from the first two Deadpool films.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will star, while Emma Corrin is also expected to appear as the villain.

Currently, it’s unclear if the film will follow the continuity – or at least have the main character remember the continuity – from the first two films, or if this will be a soft reboot of sorts. Could the upcoming Multiverse arc be used as a way to shoehorn him in? Or was he always there? With a meta character like Deadpool, the possibilities are endless.

The UNTITLED DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE FILM, or whatever it winds up being called, is set to be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project). Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to the franchise to write. Kevin Feige will produce.

The film is scheduled to begin shooting later this year and is on track to be released in theaters on November 8th, 2024.

