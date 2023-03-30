Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Strikes Deal With New Writer

As production begins for several of Marvel’s other projects – including Captain America: New World Order and Wonder Man – pre-production seems ramping up for another: Thunderbolts.

According to Variety, Lee Sung Jin has joined the upcoming ensemble film to rewrite the script. He’s taking over duties from veteran Marvel Studios writer Eric Pearson (Black Widow, Thor: Ragnarok), who wrote the first draft.

If Jin’s name looks familiar it’s because he’s the creator and showrunner of A24 and Netflix’s forthcoming comedy series Beef. This project will actually reunite Jin with director Jake Schreier, who helmed episodes of the series, and Steven Yeun, who is one its stars.

Despite additional writing credits on shows like Tuca & Bertie and Dave, this is actually his first writing credit for a feature film.

In an interview with Variety, Jin said that he was excited to board the project and that “there’s a lot of themes and exciting things about the movie” that he’s eager to explore.

After quietly brewing at Marvel Studios for quite some time,Thunderbolts finally begins filming later this year.

Director Jake Schreier reportedly blew away execs and ultimately landing him the job. Not much is known about the plot of the film other than it revolves around a group of supervillains (or at least characters who have played bad guys at one point in MCU). Marvel has been in touch with certain individuals who are already part of the MCU to make sure to keep an opening in their schedules for next summer when it shoots.

For those unfamiliar with the Thunderbolts, it would be fair to say that they are Marvel’s equivalent to the Suicide Squad; however, they don’t have bombs in their necks forcing them to save the world against their will. Instead, they are recruited by General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Sadly, William Hurt, who played Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed away in May. He has since been recast by Harrison Ford, who will debut in Captain America: New World Order. The character was last seen in Black Widow in frail condition, leading people to believe he could become Red Hulk by subjecting himself to a variant of the Super Soldier Program.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts have consisted of Baron Zemo, U.S. Agent, the Winter Soldier, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, and Abomination, all of which currently exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, Deadpool, Luke Cage, and even Ghost Rider have served on the team at some point.

Thunderbolts strikes into theaters on July 26, 2024.

