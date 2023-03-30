New Casting Call Teases The Return Of Classic Character In Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’

It’s no secret that production is ramping up for Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch adaptation.

So far, the only character to be cast is Pleakley. While the main cast has still yet to be revealed, a new casting call hints that the Studio is looking to fill the role of yet another classic character from the original animated film.

According to the site Project Casting, the film’s casting director, Rachel Whitley is looking to cast the role of Mertle.

For those who may not remember, in the original film Mertle was a bit of an an antagonist for Lilo. Her rude attitude towards Lilo ultimately pushed Stitch to attack her.

Judging by the description of the character, which you can see below, it seems as if the live-action counterpart will be no different:

MERTLE- 7-8 years old, Wild Red Hair, “unusually snobby for her age,” she enjoys picking on LILO.

Anyone interested in trying out for the role is encouraged to email: Baddog.casting@disneympp.com

Disney maintains that it is “committed to diverse, inclusive casting.” The site states that submissions for non-descript roles will be accepted for all performers, regardless of age, sex, ethnicity, disability, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender affinity, or any other basis prohibited by law, subject to legitimate casting objectives.

Attached to produce are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who are coming off 2019’s billion-dollar hit remake of Aladdin and are also producing the Disney+ Inspector Gadget film, as well as the Haunted Mansion reboot. Studio execs Zoe Kent (Sade) and Louie Provost (Togo) will oversee the production.

Filming began in Hawaii on March 13 and will continue through June. Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On) will direct. The film will be released exclusively on Disney+.

