‘Avatar 2’ Scribe Josh Friedman To Rework ‘Fantastic Four’ Script

This just in: Someone new has just boarded Marvel’s highly anticipated Fantastic Four film. Sadly, it’s not an actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Friedman, who co-wrote Avatar 2 alongside Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver will rewrite the film. He is replacing previous writers Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

It’s unclear if Friedman will be scrapping their version entirely, but THR notes that bringing Friedman onboard signals might signal a potential change in tone for the story.

Just last month director Matt Shakman was seen having lunch with actress Mila Kunis, which led many to believe she may be in the running for the film. While they were more than likely actually just having lunch, this new rumor adds more fuel to the speculative fire.

READ: The New ‘Fantastic Four’ Will Be The Foundation Of Marvel Studios’ Future

Matt Shakman (WandaVision) set to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.

Fantastic Four hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

SOURCE: THR

SOURCE: Deadline’s Justin Kroll

About Post Author

Related