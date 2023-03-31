Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Finds Its Star

Yesterday, we reported on a casting call for a major supporting role in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch. Today, we have word that one half of the titular duo has finally been cast.

Now, our friends over at Knight Edge Media were the first to report on the casting, but The Hollywood Reporter was able to confirm shortly after. According to both sites, newcomer Maia Kealoha is set to star as Lilo.

While it’s still unclear who will play Stitch, Knight Edge Media believes that original voice actor Chris Sanders might come back. That remains unconfirmed.

READ: Alan Menken Speaks On Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ New Songs and Changing The Lyrics Of The Original Songs

With no other acting credits to her name, this would truly be Kealoha’s first foray into film. Prior to this, she regularly competed in pageants in Hawaii. You can see a picture of her down below.

Attached to produce are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who are coming off 2019’s billion-dollar hit remake of Aladdin and are also producing the Disney+ Inspector Gadget film, as well as the Haunted Mansion reboot. Studio execs Zoe Kent (Sade) and Louie Provost (Togo) will oversee the production.

Filming began in Hawaii on March 13 and will continue through June. Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On) will direct. The film will be released exclusively on Disney+.

SOURCES: Knight Edge Media, THR

About Post Author

Related