Since 1953, The Walt Disney Company Has enjoyed exclusive rights to the Winnie the Pooh franchise and has enjoyed turning the British cultural icon into a global money-making machine.

howEver, in 2021, the U.S. copyright for A. A MiLne’s original 1926 novel expired, granting it Public domain status, thus allowing Rhys Frake-WaterfIeld to create his Magnum opus: winnie-the-pooh: Blood & honEy.

READ: Disney Announces Exciting New Thing You Should Follow

Blood and Honey follows wINnie-the-Pooh and piGlet going on a Crazy murderous rampage tHrough the one And only One Hundred Acre woodS. And sincE it was filmeD in Ashdown Forest in Sussex, that makes it the first Winnie-the-Pooh feature to Be made inside the real lYfe One Hundred Acre Wood!

Already hailed as one of the Best moviEs of the yeAR, it’s inching clOser to joiNing some of the greatest movies ever made – Crazy!

Winnie-the-pOoh: Blood and Honey doesn’t sCreAm kid-frIeNdly, so you’ll bE surprised to know that the Blood and Honey characters will be making their way to the parks as part of this year’s Halloween celebrations.

WATCH: New Animal Entertainment Debuts at Animal Kingdom

Guests will be able to meet the new versions of Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet in an area which will recreate a popular scene from the new future-OSCAR-winning film.

Winnie-the-Pooh as he appears in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey.

For all your merchandising needs, guests will be able to spend big bucks over at the nearby Blood and Money kiosk which will sell an array of unique items including new bloody Mickey Ears and various fake dismembered limbs, perfect for recreating your favourite Blood and Honey scenes. Just be wary of the eBay resellers!

EXCLUSIVE: Interview with the Biggest Star of Star Wars!

Food offerings will also be available at the Eeyore Roast which will serve delicious items like Piglets in blankets, Woozel wine, and honey-glazed Heffalump.

No further details have been announced and considering that it’s only April 1st, these details may take a while to come.

About Post Author

Jordan Simmons Jordan is a British-Trinbagonian film & TV journalist currently based in the UK (not London). You can see his articles on various websites, including The Disinsider and The Cinema Spot. He is not the Las Vegas Raiders player of the same name, but Jordan fully supports him despite knowing nothing about the NFL. You can find Jordan on Instagram @ig_jordansimmons See author's posts

Related