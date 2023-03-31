RUMOR: Ed Harris Cast In Marvel’s New ‘Wonder Man’ Series

Just a few days ago it was revealed that Demetrius Grosse had joined Marvel’s Wonder Man in a key role. While the series is expected to begin production very soon, a new rumor suggests that a major actor has now joined the show in another equally major role.

During the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, co-host and Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider revealed that Academy Award-nominee Ed Harris has been cast in the series. He claimed that Harris is expected to play Simon Williams’ Hollywood agent, Neal Saroyan, a role that Bob Odenkirk was originally being courted for.

Additionally, Sneider alleged that despite his relationship to Yahya Abdul Matteen II‘s titular hero, he would potentially act as an antagonist throughout the series. For those unfamiliar with the comics, Saroyan is notorious for sending villains to fight Williams in an attempt to seek publicity.

Now, considering that the news has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios or any of the major trades, we suggest you take it with a grain of salt.

For those unfamiliar with the Wonder Man, his real name is Simon Williams. While he was originally conceived as a villain in the 1960s, he was later reimagined as a hero and went on to be a founding member and key leader of the West Coast Avengers.

Unlike most of the characters in the MCU, Williams does not have any superpowers. Rather, he relies on his swift intellect and combat skills to fight crime. His experience as a former actor and stuntman also help whenever he needs to go undercover for a mission.

Now, this won’t technically be Wonder Man’s first planned appearance in the MCU. Originally James Gunn planned to have Nathan Fillion cameo as the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Over the course of the first few episodes of WandaVision, there were also Easter eggs that suggested the character might appear. You might even recall that in one interview with the series’ showrunner Jac Schaeffer a blurred out poster of the character appeared in the back. Those all obviously turned out to be (brilliant) red herrings.

SOURCE: The Hot Mic

