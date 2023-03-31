‘Secret Invasion’: Emilia Clarke Confirmed To Play Talos’ Daughter, New Stills Surface

It’s been quite some time since we received any official news about Secret Invasion. While we did technically discover the show’s targeted release date this week, it still has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney. Nevertheless, that all changed Friday morning when Vanity Fair revealed an exclusive first look at the series.

The article is filled with rich tidbits about the highly anticipated show – some spoiler-ish, some not. For example, in an interview with star Emilia Clarke, it’s revealed that she’s playing a character by the name of Gi’ah, who is actually Talos’ daughter! She described the character as “a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad” who does not have a soft spot for Fury like her father does.

“These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built,” she says. “There’s a lot of emotions that live within her, and there’s a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does.”

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. While taking inspiration from Brian Michael Bendis’ popular Secret Invasion crossover event, the series will reportedly follow a group of Skrull extremists have arisen who “are tired of asking, and tired of waiting.” Led by a character named Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the faction does whatever it can to seize the resources it needs.

Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle were revealed to be a part of the show’s cast. According to Vanity Fair, Freeman reportedly becomes an ally of Fury largely due to his comfort operating outside the “strictures of law and order.”

Cheadle, on the other hand, will play the president’s right-hand man. That president is not Thunderbolt Ross though, but you can probably connect that dots and understand why Ross eventually has to step in. Despite his reputation as a good guy in the past, Samuel L. Jackson says that in the series Rhodey “makes a lot of decisions—some good, some bad.”

Jackson also discussed his relationship with Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill in the series. Having been “off-world” for a few years he acknowledges that there is a bit of strain between the two. “I haven’t been back on Earth in a minute,” he says. “And as Cobie will say, [Maria’s] been trying to reach me and contact me, but [Nick’s] been ignoring her messages.”

When asked about the lack of Avengers in the show, or why Fury is so reluctant to call his “super friends,” Fury explains “That’s a part of the whole dilemma,” and teases “There’s a very good reason he’s holding back.”

Now, in the original comic book series, Skrulls manage to infiltrate every level of life including Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, so it seems only natural that the series should explore that some extent. The question, however, is who is really a Skrull and how long have they been undercover?!?

On top of interviewing the cast, Vanity Fair also shared some new exclusive stills. We’ve compiled some of them into a gallery below.

